NY Army National Guard battalion, company get new leaders

Two New York Army National Guard units have new leaders after ceremonies in suburban New York City.
The changes of command are happening Saturday morning.
Lt. Col. Jason Lefton is taking charge of the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Helicopter Regiment, at a ceremony at MacArthur Airport. It's in Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN'-koh-mah), on Long Island.
The battalion flies UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and has elements at both MacArthur and Albany International Airport.
Lefton is an Iraq War veteran who lives in Niskayuna (nihs-kay-OOH'-nah), near Schenectady. He succeeds Lt. Col. Kevin Ferreira.
Capt. Angelo Rosa assumed command of Charlie Company of the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion. It's based in Yonkers, in Westchester County.
Rosa lives in the Bronx.
