New Mexico students plan 'walk out' over DACA decision

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 9:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Students in the most Hispanic state in the U.S. are planning a massive walk out in reaction to the Trump's Administration's decision to end Obama-era immigrant protections.

Activists say students in high schools across Albuquerque, New Mexico, are planning to walk out of class Tuesday to protest the administration's announcement it would wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA as an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch."

He says the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

The advocacy group, the New Mexico Dream Team, called the decision a "cowardly and erroneous move."

