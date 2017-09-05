National Politics

Officials say Salisbury firefighter doing well in hospital

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 4:27 AM

SALISBURY, Md.

Officials say a Salisbury firefighter who was struck by a fire vehicle is out of surgery at a Baltimore hospital and doing well.

A news release from the mayor's office says the firefighter remains at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center but is awake and able to talk with friends and family.

Authorities told The Daily Times the firefighter was struck Sunday while helping place blue reflectors to indicate hydrants.

Mayor Jake Day's statement says the firefighter was briefly pulled under a fire engine but maintained consciousness and good vital signs.

According to the statement, the injured man is also an EMT who had been serving with the Salisbury Fire Department for four years as a cadet and is now a full volunteer member.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Theft of wallet from Oakdale store 0:28

Theft of wallet from Oakdale store
Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum 1:16

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum

View More Video