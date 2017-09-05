Officials say Salisbury firefighter doing well in hospital

Officials say a Salisbury firefighter who was struck by a fire vehicle is out of surgery at a Baltimore hospital and doing well.
A news release from the mayor's office says the firefighter remains at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center but is awake and able to talk with friends and family.
Authorities told The Daily Times the firefighter was struck Sunday while helping place blue reflectors to indicate hydrants.
Mayor Jake Day's statement says the firefighter was briefly pulled under a fire engine but maintained consciousness and good vital signs.
According to the statement, the injured man is also an EMT who had been serving with the Salisbury Fire Department for four years as a cadet and is now a full volunteer member.
