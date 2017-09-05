Voters picking 2 candidates in South Carolina House district

Voters in two South Carolina counties are going to the polls to select two candidates for a special election to fill a vacant House seat.
Voters in parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties were voting Tuesday in Republican and Democratic primaries for the House seat given up by North Charleston Democrat Seth Whipper.
Whipper resigned this summer to become a magistrate.
There are three Democrats seeking the party's nomination for a Nov. 7 special election. They are The Rev. Chris Collins, Angela Hanyak and Marvin Pendarvis.
The Republican candidates are Theron Sandy and Rouzy Vafaie.
If no Democratic candidate gets a majority, a runoff will be held Sept. 19.
