'Build the wall' takes back seat to rebuilding after Harvey

In this Aug. 12, 2017, photo, a man walks past a sign in support of Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, home to 400-plus species of birds and several endangered wildcats, at a rally in Mission, Texas. The U.S. government carefully designed a path of least resistance to building a border wall in Texas, picking the wildlife refuge and other places it already owns or controls to quickly begin construction. All it needed was Congress to approve the money. Eric Gay AP Photo