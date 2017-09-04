Bernie Sanders criticizes looming end to Dreamer program

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling President Donald Trump's reported decision to end a program that grants temporary legal status to people who were brought to the United States illegally as children "one of the most cruel and ugly" decisions by a modern president.
Sanders, the Vermont independent, made the comments Monday during a Labor Day speech to members of the New Hampshire AFL-CIO in Manchester.
There are an estimated 800,000 immigrants who are currently part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Trump is expected to announce Tuesday he's going to end the program with a six-month delay.
Sanders said that if Trump goes ahead with the plan, it will be up to Congress to pass legislation to protect the young people and to make that program permanent.
