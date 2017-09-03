National Politics

September 3, 2017 9:05 AM

Gov. Inslee declares state of emergency due to wildfires

The Associated Press
CLE ELUM, Wash.

Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency across all Washington counties Saturday evening due growing wildfire concern.

KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wvXSWB ) that families around the town of Cle Elum, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) southeast of Seattle, were still being evacuated due to the so-called Jolly Mountain fire.

Nearly 1,000 residences have been evacuated under level 3 --the most urgent level-- and about 1,200 are under level 2 evacuation notices.

Stacy Walker and her family are packed up and ready to go. She says they're completely surrounded.

There's also a wildfire burning near Mount Rainier.

Some fear the Norse Peak Fire could threaten the Crystal Mountain Ski area.

A third blaze, the Uno Peak Fire, has forced the closure of the South Navarre Campground and trails in Lake Chelan.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours 0:27

Fire near Creekside Golf Cours

Pause
Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell 1:47

Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell

Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran 1:00

Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran

See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru 1:35

See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:21

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14 1:37

Game Reaction: Gregori 35, Merced 14

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14 2:50

Sights and Sounds: Gregori 35, Merced 14

911 call: 'I think I killed my ...' 6:25

911 call: "I think I killed my ..."

  • Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

    Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton met for their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday. They each made their arguments on issues of the Supreme Court, immigration, foreign affairs, and presidential fitness. All the while, they continued their personal jabs at the other. Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor and commentator, moderated the debate that gave voters some final words to consider going into election day Nov. 8. Credit: Cristina Rayas, Alexa Ard, Natalie Fertig, and Julie-Ann McKellogg / McClatchy

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

View more video

National Politics