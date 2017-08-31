National Politics

Vigil for teen killed while fleeing police turns to protest

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 5:27 AM

DETROIT

Police were forced to temporarily close a Detroit street as a crowd protested the death of a teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after a state trooper shocked him with a Taser.

The Wednesday night protest began as a vigil started for 15-year-old Damon Grimes at the east side intersection where the crash occurred.

More than 200 people gathered along Gratiot Avenue. Some shouted obscenities at police. No arrests were made and no one was ticketed.

State police have said troopers tried to stop the ATV Saturday for reckless driving but the driver refused. They said he tried to drive off the road, before crashing into a pickup truck.

Prosecutors are investigating the case. The trooper has been suspended.

A $50 million civil lawsuit has been filed against the trooper.

