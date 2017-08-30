New Mexico report questions handling of charter school funds

Officials from the New Mexico State Auditor's office said the Public Education Department cannot adequately explain how it spent $20 million for administrative support, as they briefed a panel of state lawmakers on Wednesday.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported (http://bit.ly/2x6i047 ) that State Auditor Tim Keller's review of funds for charter schools raised questions on how the spending is tracked and if those funds are going toward the intended purpose. The $20 million the review identifies was spent over a five-year period.
The Public Education Department and school districts with charter schools are allowed to withhold 2 percent of each charter school's program costs to provide administrative assistance.
Keller said the review shows a "lack of transparency and accountability", and he called on the department to make changes.
A spokesman for the Public Education Department said Keller's review was misinformed.
"One of our top priorities will always be to ensure that classroom spending is used properly and well-accounted for," agency spokeswoman Lika Alikhani said in an email. "We provide regular training to districts and charters in developing their budgets."
