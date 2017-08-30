National Politics

Disruptive passenger told to pay Hawaiian Airlines $97,817

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 5:48 AM

HONOLULU

A federal judge has ruled that a man who disrupted a Hawaiian Airlines flight to the point where the plane had to turn back around to Honolulu must pay the airline nearly $100,000.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2xMngH1 ) New Jersey resident James August was ordered to pay restitution on Monday after he was sentenced to three months of probation in June. He pleaded guilty to interfering with flight crew members and flight attendants in February.

He is accused during the flight of threatening his girlfriend, her children, other passengers and crew members.

August's $97,817 fine will repay the extra costs Hawaiian Airlines incurred for turning its plane around, including fuel, maintenance, ground crew, replacement flight crew, landing fee and re-catering.

