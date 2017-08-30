Harrisburg approves purchase of riot gear for police

National Politics

August 30, 2017

HARRSIBURG, Pa.

The city of Harrisburg has approved the purchase of riot gear for its police but also called for a task force to consider possible police reforms.

PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2xwCKQa ) the Harrisburg City Council approved the resolution 5-1 on Tuesday. Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter says $65,000 is needed to purchase equipment like shields, riot sticks and helmets to protect officers. Carter says if an officer were to get injured, the medical expenses would cost the city more.

Councilwoman Shamaine Daniels voted against the resolution, saying the presence of riot gear can escalate violence.

The bill was amended before passage to call for a follow-up resolution creating a task force to review policing practices and consider the creation of a citizen advisory board.

