National Politics

West Virginia gets 3 federal environmental grants

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 10:18 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. senators say the Environmental Protection Agency has approved $430,000 in grants for three projects in the state.

The Upshur County Commission will get $200,000 to clean up the Upshur County Youth Camp's half-acre tar pit, where the Buckhannon Chemical Co. disposed of wastes until 1933.

The city of Thomas will get $200,000 to inventory, assess and plan cleanups for its brownfield sites.

Friends of Dickers Creek will get $30,000 to coordinate water quality workshops in rural Monongalia and Preston counties.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say the funds will help clean up communities and revive sites.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto 0:53

Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto
Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

View More Video