Officers who shot man who killed 4 will not face charges

FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, law enforcement personnel respond to a shooter at an apartment complex in Rothschild, Wis. Police exchanged gunfire with Nengmy Vang, who killed four people. He died ten days later. In a report released Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Justice determined the police officers who shot and killed Vang did not commit any crime. The Post-Crescent via AP, File T'xer Zhon Kha