FEMA chief no newcomer to gov't disaster response

FILE - In this July 15, 2017 file photo, FEMA Administrator Brock Long speaks in Providence, R.I. Katrina. Deepwater Horizon. The city of Houston. They’re all part of William “Brock” Long’s experience in emergency planning. But as the man directing the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Harvey, the FEMA administrator is facing unprecedented hurricane damage along the gulf coast , and likely political storms ahead. Stephan Savoia, File AP Photo