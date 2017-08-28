National Politics

Tennessee Capitol Commission to take up Forrest bust removal

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 10:24 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's call to remove a bust of a Confederate cavalry general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state Capitol building is getting its first hearing this week.

The State Capitol Commission is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider Haslam's renewed request to relocate the bust. It's the first step in a lengthy process laid out by Tennessee's "Heritage Protection Act."

Haslam first called for the bust's removal after the 2015 slayings of nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, and again after this month's deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Forrest amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His bust at the state Capitol was unveiled in 1978.

