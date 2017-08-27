National Politics

Services Tuesday for former Fayette Sheriff Steve Kessler

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 11:40 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.

Services are being held this week for former Fayette County Sheriff Steve Kessler.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Shawn Campbell says in a news release that Kessler's funeral will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. A procession will follow to Kessler's home between Mount Hope and Pax where he will be buried.

Kessler died Wednesday at age 60. Fayette County Commission President Matthew Wender said Kessler had been stung by bees while mowing his lawn.

Kessler served 36 years with the sheriff's office, including two terms as sheriff. He became circuit clerk in January.

