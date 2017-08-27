Nominees chosen for vacant Kentucky judgeship

Nominees have been chosen for a vacant judgeship in Kentucky.
The Judicial Nominating Commission announced the three nominees for the vacancy in Campbell County Circuit Court are Joseph Franklin Grimme, Jeffrey Michael Sanders and Daniel J. Zalla, all of Fort Thomas.
Grimme is a partner in the law firm of Fessler, Schneider & Grimme and was previously a prosecutor in the county attorney's office in Campbell County. He is also a Campbell County deputy master commissioner.
Sanders has had his own law practice for almost 20 years.
Zalla has his own law practice and a mediation service. He was appointed circuit judge in Kenton County and served from August 2006 to January 2007.
The seat became vacant when Judge Fred A. Stine resigned Aug. 4.
The three names are submitted to the governor, who makes the appointment.
Comments