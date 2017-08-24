$350M project offers new road connecting West Virginia towns

A nearly 13-mile long (20-kilometer), $350 million road project connecting two West Virginia communities has been completed after 20 years of discussion and work.
WSAZ-TV reports state officials opened Wednesday nearly 7 miles (10 kilometers) of final upgrades on West Virginia Route 10 between Logan and Man. The new four-lane section of highway eliminates the need to travel on a two-lane connector several Logan County residents say is dangerous.
According to the state transportation department, the nearly 50 injury accidents between January 2014 and December 2016 on Route 10's Logan-Man portion were more than the statewide average on similar roads.
Gov. Jim Justice and Transportation Secretary Tom Smith cut the ribbon at the opening. U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins says more southern West Virginia openings will help jobs in the economy.
