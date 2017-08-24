National Politics

Ruszkowski appointed New Mexico Public Education Secretary

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 5:40 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.

The acting New Mexico Public Education Secretary since June now has been appointed to the job.

Gov. Susana Martinez announced the appointment of Christopher Ruszkowski on Thursday.

He became acting secretary in June when Hanna Skandera unexpectedly stepped down after seven years on the job.

Ruszkowski joined Martinez's administration in April 2016 as deputy cabinet secretary of the Public Education Department.

He oversaw the state's academic priorities, policy agenda and research agenda.

Earlier this year, Ruszkowski co-led the development of the New Mexico State Plan under the Every Student Succeeds Act.

