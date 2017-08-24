School voucher foes hold rally as Ducey visits public school

Members of Save Our Schools Arizona protest at the Arizona School for the Arts as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tours the school Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Phoenix. A lawsuit has been filed, by a coalition lead by the Goldwater Institute, over an attempt to delay the expansion of Arizona's school choice program, saying the attempted delay has put many families' educational futures in limbo, but earlier this month, an anti-school choice group filed petition signatures to halt the program's expansion. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo