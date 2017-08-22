Judge: Racism behind Arizona ban on Mexican-American studies

FILE - In this May 9, 2011 file photo, Carlos Galindo protests outside the Arizona Department of Education in Phoenix. A federal judge in Tucson, Ariz., in a finding made public Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, ruled that an ethnic studies ban in Arizona that shuttered a popular Mexican-American program was enacted with racial discrimination. The 2010 law dismantled the Tucson Unified School District program, launching months of protests by students and parents who said it enriched school performance. Matt York, File AP Photo