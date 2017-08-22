National Politics

Top Justice Department official to speak on crime in Chicago

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 2:51 AM

CHICAGO

A high-ranking Department of Justice official is slated to speak in Chicago later this year on the city's fight to reduce the rate of violent crime.

The Chicago Crime Commission says Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will be a keynote speaker at one of the anti-crime group's events in November. It says one of his focuses will be violence tied to street gangs.

President Donald Trump and Rosenstein's boss at the Department of Justice, Jeff Sessions, have drawn attention to Chicago's high homicide rate and said the city should do more to address it. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, in turn, has said the Trump administration has oversimplified and mischaracterized the problem.

Rosenstein will speak at a Crime Commission awards ceremony on Nov. 16.

