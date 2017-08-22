Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot vying for secretary of state

Republican Stan Grot, the clerk in Macomb County's Shelby Township, is running for Michigan secretary of state in 2018.
Grot plans to announce his candidacy Tuesday outside the state Capitol building. He is vying to succeed Ruth Johnson, a second-term Republican who cannot run again due to term limits.
Republican state Sen. Mike Kowall of Oakland County has also formed a campaign committee.
Republicans and Democrats will choose their secretary of state nominees at conventions next summer.
Grot, a Polish immigrant, has worked as a mechanic for General Motors and has owned and operated a restaurant in Hamtramck. He also has worked at the secretary of state and attorney general offices.
He so far has given or loaned his campaign $63,000.
Grot chairs the 10th Congressional District Republican Party.
