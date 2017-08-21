National Politics

100-year-old Perdue family farmhouse named Maryland landmark

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 11:50 PM

SALISBURY, Md.

The family farmhouse of the third-largest chicken producer in the United States has been named a landmark after it was built a century ago.

The Daily Times reports the two-story home that has been depicted on packaging and delivery trucks of Perdue Farms since 2005 was named to the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties on Monday by Gov. Larry Hogan and local dignitaries.

The farmhouse was built on the outskirts of Salisbury in 1917 by Arthur Perdue, who in 1920 started the company as an egg business. Now it operates at a campus across the street from the farmhouse.

Arthur's grandson Jim Perdue is the family's third-generation leader of the company and has been chairman since 1991.

Perdue Farms employs more than 20,000 individuals with $6.5 billion in annual sales.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto 0:33

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto
Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

View More Video