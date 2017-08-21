100-year-old Perdue family farmhouse named Maryland landmark

The family farmhouse of the third-largest chicken producer in the United States has been named a landmark after it was built a century ago.
The Daily Times reports the two-story home that has been depicted on packaging and delivery trucks of Perdue Farms since 2005 was named to the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties on Monday by Gov. Larry Hogan and local dignitaries.
The farmhouse was built on the outskirts of Salisbury in 1917 by Arthur Perdue, who in 1920 started the company as an egg business. Now it operates at a campus across the street from the farmhouse.
Arthur's grandson Jim Perdue is the family's third-generation leader of the company and has been chairman since 1991.
Perdue Farms employs more than 20,000 individuals with $6.5 billion in annual sales.
