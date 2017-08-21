Chicago maintains opposition to court oversight of police

The city of Chicago has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit seeking federal court monitoring of reforms in its police department.
Chicago committed to overhauling its police force following a January report that cites various civil rights violations by the department. A draft agreement between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice seeks to reform the force without court oversight.
Black Lives Matter Chicago and six additional community groups filed the lawsuit seeking court oversight in June on behalf of people who "have been, or in the future will be, subjected to use of force" by police. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan also wants court oversight of Chicago police
In its 23-page motion filed Monday, the city says the police department's revisions to its use of force policies include an increased emphasis on the sanctity of life, ethical behavior, and objective and proportional uses of force.
