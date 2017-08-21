EXCHANGE: Teens learn about being a police officer

Ever since he could remember, Terrence Cypress has wanted to wear a uniform and a badge.
When the 15-year-old Springfield High School sophomore heard that the Springfield Police Department was offering its first-ever teen academy, Cypress was quick to sign up.
"My family said when I was younger, I always played as a cop," Cypress said. "When I got older, I just became more interested."
Cypress is one of 17 area teens registered for the Springfield Police Department's new teen academy.
The teens, a mix of races and genders, come from around Sangamon County, including Springfield, Athens, Pleasant Plains and Rochester.
Springfield Police Chief Ken Winslow said the teen academy was created to act as a bridge between the department's junior academy and citizen's academy.
The junior academy serves children ages 8 to 12, while the citizen's academy is for age 18 and over.
Winslow said he hopes the new program will plant seeds that lead teens to look into a law enforcement career down the road by giving them insight into core police functions and a snapshot of the day-to-day duties of a police officer.
The program is also another way to improve relationships with teens who may have a negative view of law enforcement, he said. The academy is being funded with money that was already in the department's budget. Winslow did not have an exact figure, but said the cost is minimal because the department developed its own curriculum.
"We are trying to reach out to more teens, and this is a more concentrated effort to educate and keep them interested in law enforcement," Winslow said.
The three-day training class was taught by Springfield police Sgt. Bob Davidsmeyer and training officer Chris Stout.
The academy started with an introduction and an overview of the department's hiring process, which surprised some of the teens in the class.
Among the steps applicants had to take is a physical exam that tests flexibility, sit-ups in one minute, bench press and endurance.
There was also a written exam, oral interview, background check, psychological exam, medical exam, as well as 14 weeks of training at the Illinois State Police Academy, an additional two weeks at Springfield's academy and training with a field officer, the two Springfield police officers explained.
"I didn't know it required that much training," said Anna Schoenhard, 14, of Athens.
Schoenhard said her father told her about the academy because he thought it would be a good opportunity. When she gets older, she wants be an undercover officer.
Also, students learned about firearm safety. Davidsmeyer said one session focused on defensive tactics, physiological effects officers endure in close encounters, gang awareness and efforts to curb violent crime in Springfield.
The Springfield Police Department is now accepting applications for the next Citizen's Police Academy.
The academy, which is free and open to individuals 18 years and older, meets every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m., Aug. 23 through Oct. 18, concluding with a graduation ceremony.
The Citizen's Police Academy consists of classroom and hands-on instructional learning experiences. Subjects covered include officer selection and training, the job of the uniformed patrol officer, tactical operations, investigation skills, vice and narcotics, communications, firearms, defensive tactics, crime prevention and community policing. Participants will experience a variety of activities including using police equipment, firing service weapons, canine demonstrations, department ride-along and touring police facilities.
Interested individuals must fill out an application and agree to undergo a cursory background check prior to approval and admission.
Source: The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, http://bit.ly/2f9Hsi6
