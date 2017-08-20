National Politics

North Providence police chief to be sworn in this week

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 11:41 AM

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I.

North Providence's new police chief will be sworn in this week.

Mayor Charles Lombardi named retired State Police Maj. David Tikoian as the new chief earlier this month. WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vfl35m ) that the ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Providence High School.

The acting chief in North Providence, Christopher Pelagio, was suspended with pay in July after he was reportedly in an altercation with a police officer from Cranston. Lombardi has not said whether the altercation played a role in his suspension.

Lombardi has said Tikoian is the "perfect fit" for the job. The 49-year-old served in the state police for 23 years before retiring in 2015. He then worked at the Providence Water Supply Board.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Pelagio was suspended in July, not two weeks ago.

