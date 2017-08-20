Police: Sergeant wounds man armed with stolen gun

Authorities say a Philadelphia police sergeant shot and wounded a man who was armed with a gun that turned out to be stolen.
Police said the sergeant was on bike patrol in west Kensington just after 11 p.m. Saturday when he saw a male on the sidewalk holding a gun. He ordered him to drop the gun, but the male fled down an alley. Police said the sergeant "entered the alley with his flashlight and saw the offender raising his weapon in his direction."
The sergeant drew his weapon and fired four rounds, striking the male in the leg and right side. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. Police said the semi-automatic pistol loaded with 10 rounds had been reported stolen from Clearfield a week earlier.
