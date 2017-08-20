FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to the media following a town hall meeting in Hillsboro, Mo. McCaskill during the August Senate break is holding town halls in dozens of small towns and cities. She is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states won by President Donald Trump, and political scientists say she’ll need rural support to win.
National Politics

McCaskill reaching out to rural Missouri ahead of election

By SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

August 20, 2017 7:00 AM

CUBA, Mo.

Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is holding another round of town halls in rural, Republican strongholds as she gears up for a competitive re-election campaign in 2018.

McCaskill during the August Senate break is holding town halls in dozens of small towns and cities. She is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states won by President Donald Trump, and political scientists say she'll need rural support to win.

McCaskill tried to make inroads in rural Missouri during her successful 2006 and 2012 campaigns, too.

But Republicans are mocking her outreach in rural areas, saying she's not the best candidate for voters in those places.

