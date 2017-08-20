McCaskill reaching out to rural Missouri ahead of election

FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to the media following a town hall meeting in Hillsboro, Mo. McCaskill during the August Senate break is holding town halls in dozens of small towns and cities. She is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for re-election in states won by President Donald Trump, and political scientists say she’ll need rural support to win. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo