Protesters rally outside Trump's New Jersey golf course

Several dozen protesters have gathered outside President Donald Trump's private golf club in New Jersey to speak out against his racially fraught comments about a deadly neo-Nazi rally in Virginia.
The group that gathered Saturday outside the Trump National Golf Course included many people who have been taking part in weekly protests staged at the course over the past three months. The president has been staying at the site while taking a 17-day vacation.
The protesters staged a "No Hate in the Garden State" rally on Saturday, with those in attendance sharply rebuking Trump's handling of the protests in Charlottesville. Many also blasted his assertion that "both sides" — the white supremacists and the counter-protesters — were to blame for the violence that left one protester dead.
