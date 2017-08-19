National Politics

SC gov hopeful brings on GOP heavy hitter as campaign chair

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 10:08 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A Republican running for South Carolina governor is bringing on a heavy hitter as her campaign's new chairman.

Catherine Templeton tells The Associated Press on Saturday that Ward Baker has signed onto her effort to capture the GOP nomination in next year's gubernatorial race.

Baker is well-known in Republican circles and has served as executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Some credit him with helping GOP incumbents defend 24 Senate seats in the 2016 elections as they navigated often tricky waters given the candidacy of Donald Trump.

Templeton says Baker's wisdom, strategy and discipline give her campaign a boost.

Templeton is one of a handful of candidates challenging Gov. Henry McMaster for next year's Republican nomination.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 1:52

Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show
Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres 0:46

Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres

View More Video