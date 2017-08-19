National Politics

Lexington could owe police, fire pension funds millions more

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 7:17 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Kentucky's second-largest city could have to pay millions more to its police and fire pension fund.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Kentucky Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from the city of Lexington this week. That means a state Court of Appeals decision ordering the case back to the circuit court will stand. Fayette Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone must decide how much money the city owes the pension fund.

Retired Lexington police officer and pension board member Tommy Puckett said the city could owe the fund as much as $25 million. A spokesman for the city declined to comment, saying officials were still reviewing the Supreme Court's decision.

Lexington officials recently paid city firefighters $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit about overtime and pension contributions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 1:52

Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show
Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres 0:46

Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres

View More Video