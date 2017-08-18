The Latest: N Carolina General Assembly quietly reconvenes

The Latest on the General Assembly reconvening to draw new House and Senate district maps (all times local):
1:25 p.m.
The North Carolina General Assembly has quietly reconvened its work session before what's expected to be busy days drawing new legislative districts, considering possible veto overrides and hearing about discharges of a little-studied chemical into a river.
The House and Senate opened sparsely-attended floor meetings at midday Friday and adjourned minutes later until Tuesday. No votes were taken.
The chambers have returned chiefly to redraw district boundaries before a court-mandated Sept. 1 deadline. House Redistricting Committee Chairman David Lewis says proposed maps will be released by Sunday, with floor votes late next week.
The Republican-controlled legislature still must decide what to do with six vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
A General Assembly environmental panel also will meet Wednesday in Wilmington to investigate the discharge of the chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River.
11 a.m.
North Carolina legislators are restarting their work to pass redrawn General Assembly districts and consider other legislation, including several vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The House and Senate plans to resume at midday Friday for administrative matters, with actual votes to follow late next week.
In between, redistricting committees will hold public hearings Tuesday at seven locations around the state to receive comments on anticipated reworked boundaries for several dozen legislative seats. Republicans face a federal court's Sept. 1 deadline to approve new maps after nearly 30 districts were struck down as illegal gerrymanders.
Legislators must decide whether to override six vetoes by Cooper since late June. Four vetoes had been issued before legislators reconvened for one day Aug. 3, but lawmakers delayed acting on them.
