National Politics

US court sees election bias in a Louisiana judicial district

By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press

August 18, 2017 9:23 AM

NEW ORLEANS

A federal judge says the system for electing state judges in a coastal Louisiana court district discriminates against black voters.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge James Brady in Baton Rouge comes in a 2014 lawsuit over voting practices in Terrebonne Parish, southwest of New Orleans.

Black voters and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund said the practice of electing five judges in parish-wide elections dilutes the African-American vote. Brady agreed, and said there was evidence of discriminatory intent in the Legislature's refusal to carve out a majority black judicial district within the parish.

Brady said he will set a date for a conference to discuss remedies.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund praised Thursday's ruling in a news release. Louisiana's attorney general's office said it would have a response later Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise 0:59

Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise
Overturned almond truck blocks on-ramp near Chowchilla 0:34

Overturned almond truck blocks on-ramp near Chowchilla

View More Video