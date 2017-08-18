US court sees election bias in a Louisiana judicial district

A federal judge says the system for electing state judges in a coastal Louisiana court district discriminates against black voters.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge James Brady in Baton Rouge comes in a 2014 lawsuit over voting practices in Terrebonne Parish, southwest of New Orleans.
Black voters and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund said the practice of electing five judges in parish-wide elections dilutes the African-American vote. Brady agreed, and said there was evidence of discriminatory intent in the Legislature's refusal to carve out a majority black judicial district within the parish.
Brady said he will set a date for a conference to discuss remedies.
The NAACP Legal Defense Fund praised Thursday's ruling in a news release. Louisiana's attorney general's office said it would have a response later Friday.
