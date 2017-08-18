Data: Rhode Island sentencing is below federal guidelines

Federal data shows that the majority of criminal sentences in Rhode Island fall below federal sentencing guidelines.
Federal judges in Rhode Island issued sentences below the recommended guidelines 68 percent of the time in 2016, 76 percent of the time in 2015 and 66 percent of the time in 2014, according to the data. WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wgnf1n ) the national average those years hovered around 50 percent.
A U.S. District Court judge in Rhode Island says data doesn't indicate judges are more lenient in the state, saying that crimes that trigger mandatory minimum sentences — requiring prison time in sentencing — don't happen that often in the state.
