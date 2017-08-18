National Politics

Police: 3 children found dead in Maryland home

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 8:52 AM

CLINTON, Md.

Authorities say three children were found dead in a home in the Washington, D.C. suburbs of Maryland.

Jennifer Donelan is a spokeswoman for the Prince George's County Police Department. She told reporters Friday an adult family member found the bodies inside the Clinton home. Donelan said the children had trauma to their bodies.

Donelan says the police are "now in the midst of a major investigation into what happened to these children" and "who killed them."

Donelan said she could not provide information about the ages of the children and whether they are related to one another.

Donelan said that police do not have any suspects in custody. The police department tweeted that it is committed to "make arrest & determine motive."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise 0:59

Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise
Overturned almond truck blocks on-ramp near Chowchilla 0:34

Overturned almond truck blocks on-ramp near Chowchilla

View More Video