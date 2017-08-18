Police official placed on leave amid evidence room probe

The second-in-command at a Massachusetts police department has been placed on indefinite leave amid an investigation into procedures with the department's evidence room.
West Springfield's mayor and the city's police chief confirm that Capt. Daniel Spaulding was put on leave Wednesday.
Chief Ronald Campurciani said he could "neither confirm nor deny" whether Spaulding's leave is linked to an ongoing investigation into what have been called "discrepancies" involving evidence room money. The chief says he cannot discuss personnel issues.
The state attorney general opened an investigation into the department's procedures for handling evidence room money in June.
Spaulding was the senior officer in charge of evidence until October.
Spaulding's lawyer declined to comment.
