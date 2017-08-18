National Politics

Complaint results in police department updating policies

August 18, 2017 5:43 AM

HINESBURG, Vt.

A Vermont police department is updating its policies to comply with the American with Disabilities Act after a 2016 complaint that resulted in a federal lawsuit.

The U.S. attorney for Vermont made the announcement Wednesday following the completion of a compliance review.

In 2016, Lori Ann Carron filed a lawsuit against two Hinesburg police officers, saying they used excessive force while responding to a mental health call — causing serious injury to her. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2v5CtkK ) criminal charges were cleared against the two officers, both of whom testified that they acted in good faith during the call.

The town paid Carron $60,000 in a settlement agreement .

As a result of the review, the department will receive addition training in "interacting with individuals with mental health disabilities."

