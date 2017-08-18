National Politics

Police identify driver killed in truck crash on I-81

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 4:12 AM

TULLY, N.Y.

New York State Police have identified the truck driver who died in a crash on Interstate 81 near Syracuse that snarled traffic for hours.

Troopers say 48-year-old Patricia Rodgers, of Burlington, New Jersey, was driving a tractor-trailer north on Interstate 81 around 7:15 a.m. Thursday when she veered across the median into the southbound lane in the Onondaga County town of Tully, just south of Syracuse.

Police say the truck then travelled over a guardrail and crashed down an embankment. Troopers say Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene after she was found trapped underneath the truck's cab.

A stretch of I-81 was closed for more than 12 hours after the crash.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police continue to investigate the crash.

