Police officers stand near a statue of the late Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, who also served as the city's police commissioner, outside the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The statue was hit with raw eggs and surrounded with barricades. Matt Rourke AP Photo

National Politics

'Black power' removed from ex-Philadelphia mayor's statue

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 3:58 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Workers have removed the words "black power" that were spray painted across the statue of a former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner.

Workers Friday power washed the graffiti that was discovered Thursday, sprayed in white paint on the bronze statue of the late Frank Rizzo. Rizzo critics say he reigned over the city when police brutality was the accepted norm and many want the statue removed.

Councilwoman Helen Gym said on Twitter this week that it should be removed, and Mayor Jim Kenney said it's time to discuss the statue's future.

On Wednesday, a man from Maplewood, New Jersey, was charged with disorderly conduct for throwing eggs at the statue.

Rizzo's son told KYW-TV that his father was a fair person who treated people equally regardless of race.

