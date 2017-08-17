Ex-treasure hunter to present request to end Ohio jail time

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Delaware, Ohio, shows Tommy Thompson, jailed on contempt-of-court charges since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins. The ex-treasure hunter is ready to argue before an Ohio judge why his imprisonment should be ended. Federal Judge Algenon Marbley has scheduled a hearing for Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Columbus. Delaware County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)