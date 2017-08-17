National Politics

2 US lawmakers from NY: Rename Lee Barracks at West Point

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 7:20 AM

WEST POINT, N.Y.

Two members of Congress from New York are pressing Army officials to rename the U.S. Military Academy barracks named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2i94CpR ) Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, both Democrats, say the Lee Barracks at West Point should no longer bear the Civil War general's name.

Last weekend's deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, has spurred some communities to remove Confederate memorials and symbols or to consider doing so.

Lee graduated from West Point in 1829 and served as the academy's superintendent from 1852-1855. He led the Confederacy's Army of Northern Virginia from 1861-65.

Final decisions on names of Army buildings are made by the Secretary of the Army.

Gillibrand and Malone are members of West Point's advisory board for academic, physical and military programs.

