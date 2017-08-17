National Politics

Vermont gets disaster declaration for summer storm damage

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 8:06 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The state of Vermont has received a federal disaster declaration for six counties damaged by severe storms that swept the state between June 29 and July 1.

The public assistance disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency allows communities and public utilities to receive 75 percent reimbursement for expenses from storm response and recovery.

The money can be used for expenses that include debris removal and repairs to public roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

A preliminary damage assessment identified $4.7 million in damage.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Orange, Rutland, Washington and Windsor.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the declaration will provide much-needed financial relief for the affected communities.

Videos

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

