Illinois Democrats gather in Springfield, but not at fair

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 2:41 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois Democrats are gathering for the annual Illinois State Fair campaign rally — without stopping at the fair.

The focus for state Democrats on Thursday will be on a morning brunch hosted by the Illinois Democratic County Chairman's Association. Democratic candidates for governor plan to attend, but there will be no old-time afternoon campaign rally at the fair.

Democrats challenging Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018 include Chicago businessmen J.B. Pritzker and Chris Kennedy, state Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar (uh-MAY'-uh puh-WAHR') and Madison County school administrator Bob Daiber (DYE'-bur).

Pawar has invited Democrats including his opponents to a "Progressives Day" rally after the brunch. Daiber and his wife Karen will be recognized at the fair for their family's "Centennial Farm" in Alhambra.

