National Politics

Illegal activity penalties considered for property owners

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 11:50 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

West Virginia cities are considering ordinances targeting property owners for repeated illegal incidents on their premises.

Local news outlets report similar proposals in Huntington and Nitro follow the model of a Martinsburg drug house ordinance that went into effect in May and has since produced several busts.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the Huntington City Council Public Safety Committee voted Monday to send the ordinance to the full City Council with a favorable recommendation. The law would see the declaration of properties where two or more illegal incidents occur within a year as public nuisances, resulting in the eviction of tenants involved in the illegal activities and possible fines for the property owners.

WSAZ-TV reports that Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt says a similar ordinance might go into effect this month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
1 dead after car rolls into Los Banos corn fields 0:46

1 dead after car rolls into Los Banos corn fields
Modesto Pastor Glen Berteau discusses 'stupid white people' comment 3:43

Modesto Pastor Glen Berteau discusses 'stupid white people' comment

View More Video