National Politics

Louisiana city to erect Walker Percy monument at park

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 10:18 PM

COVINGTON, La.

A Louisiana city has agreed to erect a statue at a public park that is not expected to spark controversy in light of moves around the country to take down Confederate monuments following a deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Covington City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to place a bronze statue of novelist Walker Percy at Bogue Falaya Park.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the 9-foot (2.7 meter) sculpture entitled "Walker Percy Gateway" pays homage to the prize-winning writer who lived in Covington from 1948 until his death in 1990. It depicts Percy leaning in a doorway, a metaphoric gateway into the author's world.

The statue is the work of Covington sculptor Bill Binnings. Mayor Mike Cooper says it will be erected this fall near the front of the pavilion.

