National Politics

Sentence next for Chicago activist with US immigration crime

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 10:13 PM

DETROIT

A Palestinian activist from Chicago is returning to Detroit for a final court hearing before she's eventually deported for concealing her convictions in two Jerusalem bombings.

Rasmea Odeh (OH'-duh) admits that she failed to disclose the convictions when she entered the U.S. and later went through the citizenship process in 2004. She's not expected to get any time in prison Thursday but has agreed to be deported to Jordan or elsewhere.

In 1970, Odeh was convicted of two bombings, including one that killed two men at a supermarket in Jerusalem. She insists she was tortured by Israeli military into confessing.

Odeh was released in 1979 as part of a swap with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

In Chicago, she is widely respected for her work with Arab immigrants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
1 dead after car rolls into Los Banos corn fields 0:46

1 dead after car rolls into Los Banos corn fields
Modesto Pastor Glen Berteau discusses 'stupid white people' comment 3:43

Modesto Pastor Glen Berteau discusses 'stupid white people' comment

View More Video