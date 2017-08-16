National Politics

Baltimore to pay ex-deputy $98K to drop free speech lawsuit

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 8:34 PM

BALTIMORE

The city of Baltimore will pay $98,000 to a former deputy who sued the sheriff for firing him after he spoke out about a raid during which he was shot.

The Baltimore Sun reports the city's Board of Estimates will pay James Lane on Wednesday, following a $160,000 settlement approved by Maryland's Board of Public Works in January. Lane will drop the First Amendment lawsuit against Baltimore City Sheriff John W. Anderson.

The lawsuit stems from a 2008 arrest that Lane took part in and during which he was shot in the face. An internal investigation concluded the suspect shot him, but Lane suspected another officer accidentally shot him. Court documents say superiors ignored his doubts.

He was fired after speaking to the media about an alleged cover-up in 2010.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Modesto Pastor Glen Berteau discusses 'stupid white people' comment 3:43

Modesto Pastor Glen Berteau discusses 'stupid white people' comment
Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 3:40

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back'

View More Video