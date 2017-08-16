National Politics

Candlelight vigil marches peacefully through UVa campus

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 7:07 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Hundreds of people have gathered on the University of Virginia campus for a peaceful candlelight vigil against hate and violence days after Charlottesville erupted in chaos during a white nationalist rally.

Marchers Wednesday covered the same ground that hundreds of torch-carrying white nationalists had taken Friday, when several fights broke out. That was followed Saturday by clashes between rally attendees and those protesting them in the city's streets.

The slowly moving mass of people Wednesday night sang several spirituals and observed a moment of silence for the three lives lost during Saturday's violence.

A memorial had been held earlier in the day for 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was mowed down by a car as she protested the rally. Two Virginia state troopers also died in the crash of their helicopter, which was monitoring the rally.

