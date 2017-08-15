Don Damond hugs supporters and loved ones prior to a memorial service for his fiancé Justine Damond, seen in photo at left, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.
Don Damond hugs supporters and loved ones prior to a memorial service for his fiancé Justine Damond, seen in photo at left, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. Star Tribune via AP Anthony Souffle
Don Damond hugs supporters and loved ones prior to a memorial service for his fiancé Justine Damond, seen in photo at left, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. Star Tribune via AP Anthony Souffle

National Politics

Minneapolis police find no evidence in slain woman's home

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 6:29 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

Court documents show that Minneapolis police found nothing when they searched the home of Justine Ruszczyk Damond shortly after an officer fatally shot her.

Damond called for police assistance July 15 because she believed she had heard a sexual assault taking place in the alley behind her house. Mohamed Noor, one of the two responding officers, shot her. He has declined to be interviewed by investigators.

Hours later, police obtained a search warrant for Damond's house and checked inside for blood, hair, guns, ammunition, knives, drugs or writings. They took nothing from the home. The Damond family attorney, Bob Bennett, says the search was appropriate.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Jill Oliveira tells the Star Tribune there could have been clues in the house to explain what happened.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate 3:54

Highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate
Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto 0:48

Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto
Standoff at west Modesto mini-market 0:45

Standoff at west Modesto mini-market

View More Video